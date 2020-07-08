Disney's New Peter Pan Has Found Its Captain Hook

With Peter Pan and his associated characters in the public domain, Hollywood is likely going to be pumping out different versions of the tale over and over again. Which just saw one earlier this year with the release of Benh Zeitlin's Wendy, but now Disney is taking another dive down the well – and the project looks to have found its Captain Hook in Captain Marvel star Jude Law.

This big screen version of Peter Pan has been slowly cooking for years now, with writer/director David Lowery at the helm, and now Variety is reporting that Jude Law is now in talks to be the movie's famous antagonist. He is the first actor to come aboard the project, which is still looking to cast its new Peter and Wendy.

More to come...