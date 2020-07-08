How Hamilton Is Still Aiming For Awards Season, Despite Oscars Ruling

And Disney is expected to still submit the film to the Academy as well, thus it will have to make an official ruling on eligibility. Even when it comes to the documentary award, there's still a chance that Hamilton could qualify. A handful of "concert films," like Spike Lee's The Original Kings of Comedy, have been considered for Oscars in the past because they had sufficient creative contributions that made them more than simply recordings of performances, but the same is technically true of Hamilton. While the bulk of the film is made up of two live performances which were recorded., the close-ups, which could not have been captured on stage without disrupting the performance, were filmed separately. The question seems to be, are those creative contributions enough to get consideration.