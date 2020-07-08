Michael Bay Says His New Movie Will Hit A Milestone Just By Filming

Of course, the most intriguing part of Michael Bay's quote about the production is the mention of the "secret sauce" that the film is using to ensure that there is "zero contact." Obviously it will be extremely realistic if all of the characters in the film follow standard social distancing protocols and wear masks, but one has to wonder if maybe there is more to Songbird than just that. Perhaps there is something special about the way the movie is written that allows for the creation of an extra safe production environment. We'll just have to wait for more details about the project to emerge.