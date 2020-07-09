New Little Mermaid Actress Marks The First Anniversary Of Her Casting With Sweet Post

Yup: it’s already been one year since Halle Bailey was confirmed to be playing Ariel in the upcoming big-budget, live-action musical. Last July, the Grown-ish actress and one half of sister musical duo Chloe x Halle was announced as a Disney Princess after an extensive casting process by the production and Rob Marshall, who previously helmed Mary Poppins Returns, Chicago and Into the Woods. Bailey shared the throwback tweet with a simple message showing her continued excitement and emotion over the role with a crying emoji, red heart and sparkle.

When the casting announcement was made it was met with some backlash from some who were expecting the character to match the 1989 look for the film’s character. But Halle Bailey has also been met with support from other Ariels including the original “Part of Your World” singer Jodie Benson.