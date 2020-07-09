Oscar Winning Producer Ronald Schwary Has Died At 76

The path through Hollywood for Ronald Schwary reads like a who's who of Hollywood history. According to THR, He made his first trip to Los Angeles after exchanging letters with Cecil B. DeMille, the director of his favorite film, The Ten Commandments. When he arrived, he discovered the accomplished director was in the hospital, so they never actually met, though they continued to correspond. When Schwary graduated from USC, his friend, John Wayne, paid the fee for him to take the Director's Guild examination. He failed the test the first time but passed on his second try.