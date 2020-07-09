Daveed Diggs On Constantly Feeling Like He's Being Typecast As Hamilton's Thomas Jefferson

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway show Hamilton has become a pop culture phenomenon since opening back in 2015. The principal cast, Tony Awards in hand, have gone on to a variety of TV and film projects, including Daveed Diggs. This performance has been immortalized thanks to the Hamilton movie on Disney+, which captures his dual role as Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson. Although he seems to believe Jefferson in particular has led to some typecasting.