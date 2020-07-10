Should Hamilton Be Eligible For Oscars? We've Got Thoughts

Why Hamilton Should Be Eligible

If Hamilton was merely a recording of the original Broadway cast, I’d be more inclined to agree that it’s just a “recording of a performance” and leave it at that. But the way that the show was filmed and edited, especially the usage of audience-free performances of certain moments for close ups, convinces me that at the very least, the film should be considered in the Best Documentary Film category. However, I would even go as far as saying that with all of the time, effort, and thought that went into staging and capturing the Hamilton performances we see in the Disney+ version of the show, a Best Picture nod wouldn’t be a possibility out of the question either.