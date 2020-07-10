Chicken Run Dealing With More Drama After Star Claims Sequel Is Ageist

Chicken Run 2 has been seriously gearing up for a little over two years now, and with the film set to go into full production in 2021, it's no surprise that the producers are beginning to set the cast for the film, which is due to premiere on Netflix. Unfortunately, star Julia Sawalha has taken to Twitter to let fans of the original know that she's not going to be a part of the new movie, and says it's because of her age. According to Sawalha, she was contacted through her agent and informed that she wouldn't be asked back because they wanted a younger actress to voice Ginger.