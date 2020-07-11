How The Fantastic Four Should Be Introduced Into The MCU, According To Marvel’s Science Consultant

There are plenty of exciting characters set to make their debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the next few years. With the likes of the Eternals, Shang-Chi and She-Hulk on their way, the fan-favorite shared universe is about to look very different. However, a team fans are most looking forward to seeing is the Fantastic Four. Marvel’s First Family isn’t due to enter the franchise until at least Phase 5, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating how they could be introduced. This includes Dr. Clifford Johnson, a science consultant for Marvel Studios.