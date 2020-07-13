One Reopened Disney Park Is Closing Again

Walt Disney World finally reopened two of its four theme parks this past weekend. The other two parks, along with Disneyland Paris, are set to reopen in just a couple of days. This was supposed to leave only one Disney Park, the iconic Disneyland Resort, closed. However, it appears that one of the parks that has opened previously, Hong Kong Disneyland, is now heading for closure for a second time following a bump in COVID-19 cases in the area. The park was the second to close, announcing the decision only a day after Shanghai Disneyland. The park has been open since June 18.