Tom Holland Is Getting Ripped For Uncharted With Mark Wahlberg

Most film productions are still in a state of "wait and see" as it regards actually getting filming underway. But under the circumstances, that could change quickly, and as such, everybody involved in the films that are looking to get underway need to be ready. For Tom Holland, who will begin filming the long-delayed Uncharted movie as soon as he is able, that means getting, and staying, in the physical shape needed for the action-heavy performance. Holland recently posted a look at what the extra workout time has done for him, and the dude is ripped.