Will The Snyder Cut’s Darkseid Actor Appear In New Gods?

So while Ray Porter is thankful so many people are wanting to see him go another round as Darkseid, he also understands that since Ava DuVernay is the one directing New Gods, she should get to decide who plays Darkseid in that movie, rather than just be beholden to who Zack Snyder brought in for Justice League. This arguably becomes even more important if New Gods ends up being a standalone story rather than share any connectivity with the DCEU.