Doctor Sleep Director's Cut: 9 Key Differences From The Theatrical Cut

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Doctor Sleep. If you have not yet seen the film, continue at your own risk!

Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep was an amazing and brilliantly made film as it existed when it was first released in the fall of 2019, but fans found even more reason to be excited about the Stephen King adaptation when the home video plans were announced. As comprehensive as the theatrical cut was, the existence of a Director’s Cut featuring 30 extra minutes of footage sent fans over the moon with excitement – and when it was released in early 2020 it most definitely didn’t disappoint.