7 Foot 4 NBA Center Boban Marjanovic Has Some Thoughts On His Disney World Bed

Word is the NBA players will have some access to the theme parks after hours, so they won't be limited to playing games, practicing for games, and sleeping in their hotel rooms. Hopefully, even within "the bubble" the players will have lots of opportunities to enjoy the resort, it might get a little depressing if they're this close to the most magical place on earth but can't actually enjoy it. They can have the fun for the rest of us that can't make it to Walt Disney World.