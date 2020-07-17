Russell Crowe's Best Movies, Ranked

9. 3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Russell Crowe was no stranger to the western genre by the time he appeared in James Mangold's 2007 action thriller 3:10 to Yuma, and it showed in his captivating performance as gang leader Ben Wade. The movie follows Christian Bale's Dan Evans as he's tasked with delivering Wade over to the authorities to be sent to prison, but the movie is really about honor and redemption as the two characters learn to overcome their pasts and attempt to turn a new leaf. This is especially true about Wade, who despite being a ruthless bandit with some pretty deplorable outlaws in his gang, has a moral compass not like anything else seen in the genre.