An Unexpected Netflix Movie Has Quietly Been Dominating Despite Terrible Reviews

The flick is running at a very low 14% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It only has 29 reviews, assumedly due to critics not taking it as a very big or serious Netflix release. Yet, it quietly keeps crushing to the point where it’s both been in the Top 10 and touted as being wildly popular by outlets like Forbes, who keep a running tally of the most popular movies on Netflix at a given time. So far in July, it’s Desperados and not The Old Guard that’s gained more traction with viewers, though that could change. That outlet calls Desperadoes an "unexpected hit," and given the lack of mainstream coverage and the reviews, that's probably the right way of putting it.