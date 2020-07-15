Why Deadpool’s Creator Wouldn’t Mind If Deadpool 3 Doesn’t Happen

Leave a Comment
As comic book movies have become the most profitable genre in the film world, plenty of studios have gotten in on the superhero action. But certain properties have brought something unique to the table and become the peak of popularity, like Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. The Merc with the Mouth became a household name thanks to the original 2016 blockbuster, and the sequel was similarly successful. Fans have been waiting for news on Deadpool 3 since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, but now the character's creator Liefeld has come out saying that he no longer cares if the threequel becomes a reality.
Before 20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney, there were early talks of both Deadpool 3 and an X-Force spinoff happening sometime in the future. But there's been no news from the House of Mouse regarding the R-rated franchise's future, and whether or not Wade Wilson might crossover with the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now Rob Liefeld has shared his latest thoughts on this holdup, saying:
You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.
Well, that was honest. Like the character he created, Rob Liefeld isn't known for holding his tongue when it comes to all things Marvel, and specifically Deadpool. And while he previously expressed disappointment that Disney seemingly hasn't made any concrete steps forward for Deadpool 3, Liefeld seems to have stopped holding out hope regarding the film franchise's future. And instead, he's just happy with the work that was done in the previous two installments.
Rob Liefeld's comments to Collider is an unexpected aboutface for the comic book writer, who brought the Merc with a Mouth to life on the page for the very first time. He's understandably one of the Deadpool franchise's most dedicated fans, and has been eager to see Ryan Reynolds' foul mouthed antihero return to theaters. And while the fandom continues waiting on pins and needles for word, Liefeld seems to be letting it go for the time being.
The first two Deadpool movies made a ton of money at the box office, so it seems like only a matter of time before Disney brings Wade Wilson back to the big screen. But there's unfortunately been no indication as to when this might happen. Furthermore, there are a ton of questions about how the House of Mouse might alter the property under new leadership.
First and foremost, fan are hoping that Deadpool 3 will have a hard R rating, just as its predecessors were. This would allow Ryan Reynolds and company to make an authentic threequel, without having to hold back on language or content. Additionally, Marvel fans are eager to see if Deadpool manages to eventually crossover into the MCU, interacting with characters like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Deadpool as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.