Why Deadpool’s Creator Wouldn’t Mind If Deadpool 3 Doesn’t Happen

As comic book movies have become the most profitable genre in the film world, plenty of studios have gotten in on the superhero action. But certain properties have brought something unique to the table and become the peak of popularity, like Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. The Merc with the Mouth became a household name thanks to the original 2016 blockbuster, and the sequel was similarly successful. Fans have been waiting for news on Deadpool 3 since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, but now the character's creator Liefeld has come out saying that he no longer cares if the threequel becomes a reality.