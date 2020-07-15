The Old Guard Director Signs On For An Epic Film With Viola Davis

Turning to Viola Davis, in addition to her aforementioned movie and ABC series (the latter of which which concluded in May), her other notable credits in recent years include Fences (for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress), Suicide Squad and Widows, and in addition to The Woman King, she’s also set to appear in The Suicide Squad and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The Woman King sounds like this will be a cool opportunity for Davis to star in a Braveheart-like tale that taps into historical events that many people have presumably not heard about.