Could John Wick Crossover With Atomic Blonde? Charlize Theron Weighs In

It’s a possibility that the world has hoped and prayed would become an actual reality for some time now, but a crossover event between the John Wick and Atomic Blonde franchises is something that still remains an uncertain prospect. That hasn’t stopped the world from talking it up though, and Charlize Theron is getting in on the action herself, as she recently addressed this hypothetical round of action as follows:
Listen, as soon as I get the call, I’ll be there. They just have to tell me where, when and I’ll show up. Keanu is one of my most favorite people in the whole wide world; I absolutely love him. I respect him, I admire him and I am so grateful that I got to make two movies with him. We both kind of find ourselves in this new stage of our career, and so much of Atomic Blonde was influenced by John Wick. So, if we can get those two characters to meet up in a timeline that makes sense, I’m all about it.
THR was on hand to learn what exactly Charlize Theron thought of this particular collaboration, and it’s not surprising that she’d be on the side of crossing over John Wick and Lorraine's worlds of violence and intrigue. Not only have Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron trained in the same gym for their respective characters, but the two have a history of starring together in films like Devil’s Advocate and Sweet November. So their paths have been known to cross in the real world, though there’s a bit of a complicated wrinkle that Theron herself has addressed.
While John Wick is a franchise that operates in the modern era, Atomic Blonde, and the graphic novel it’s based off of, The Coldest City, takes place in 1989, during the fall of the Berlin Wall. So the sly comment that Charlize Theron made about “a timeline that makes sense” is laying down the prime reason why a crossover feels like a bridge too far to cross. Unless, of course, there’s someone out there that’s written a script where a 25 year old John happens to be doing some business in Cold War Europe.
Save for some creative Netflix style de-aging, or a potential crossover between The Old Guard and Atomic Blonde, it’s going to take some interesting gymnastics to bring John Wick into the world of Charlize Theron’s ‘80s-bound spy. But with Theron’s interest signaling that she’d be up for any idea that worked, you can bet at least one writer out there is trying to figure out how to put Lorraine and John on the path to one hell of a team-up.
For the time being, you can watch The Old Guard on Netflix, and see Charlize Theron’s latest ass-kicker in action. As for Keanu Reeves, he’s currently working on The Matrix 4 for release in 2021, and has Bill and Ted Face The Music ready for theatrical release this August.