Why Amber Heard And Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit Will No Longer Include Winona Ryder

While it seems that initially, the idea was to use the testimony of Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis to show a pattern of behavior that Johnny Depp was not violent, the feeling now is that the case needs to simply respond to the allegations made by Amber Heard, and that simply showing that the actor was not violent previously is not sufficient. The Sun's defense, in this case, is that the statement is true, based on Amber Heard's public comments, so there's really nothing that Paradis or Ryder can add to that.