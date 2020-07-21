Highlander: 5 Things The Reboot Can Learn From Past Adaptations

If the Reboot is Going to Pull From Anything, Pull From the TV Series

Highlander II: The Quickening is, no exaggeration, one of the worst movies ever made. And the next three sequels were only slightly better. But Highlander: The Series was actually really awesome. In it, there’s a new member from the Clan MacLeod in Duncan, played by Adrian Paul. The show expanded upon the world, adding a secret organization called The Watchers who are mortals who keep track of Immortals, as well as The Sanctuary, which is actually kind of like the Continental Hotel in John Wick in that Immortals can get out of The Game (which is pretty much the battle between other Immortals) if they no longer want to participate. Or, it can be a prison for Immortals. Because yeah, Highlander is a little loose on its mythology. And while yes, a lot of the elements from the TV show made it into the eventual movies, they are explained much better in the TV Series and play a much bigger role.