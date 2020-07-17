Disney World Is Closing Its Worst Ride Ever Along With Other Attractions

Animal Kingdom's Primeval Whirl had also been on the "seasonal" list before now, so news of its death is also not a surprise. The most unique thing about that attraction was that it wasn't unique at all. Unlike most Disney Park attractions, Primeval Whirl was an "off the shelf" coaster, the "wild mouse" design, that can be found at dozens of theme parks around the world. Some here at CinemaBlend found the ride to be even worse than Stitch's Great Escape, as it was literally painful due to constant spinning that could make you dizzy to the point of vomitous and the ride vehicles slammed into corners so hard you could potentially walk away with bruises.