4 Ways Alfonso Cuaron's Children Of Men Hits Me Way Harder Now

On the other hand, however, we see throughout the movie that there are scores of people who care and will do anything and everything to turn the page and bring back something that has been missing for quite some time: coming together in an attempt to get things back to normal or at least as close to normal as possible. Watching people like Julian reaching out to Theo (who she hadn't seen in years) to help get Kee to safety is not too far off from what we saw at the beginning of our current situation where people who hadn't spoken in years called, texted, or messaged long-lost friends and family members just to see how they were doing, proving that we can't do this alone.