Idris Elba Explains How He Feels About Censorship In Movies With Stereotypes Or Racism

As time has gone on society evolves and changes and attitudes and language that was normal once upon a time can be seen in a different light. When those attitudes make their way into popular culture, like movies, it means that often we go back to an older film and discover characters or themes that would be unlikely to be accepted today. There are a variety of opinions as to how such things should be handled but Idris Elba believes that while its fair to be critical of racist media, it should be kept, not eliminated.