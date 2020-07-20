Marvel’s Clark Gregg Explains Why He Wants Phil Coulson To Reunite With The Avengers

Well, I mean, you know, the crush on Cap never dies. But I always, I mean, I felt that same sadness, just because really, the whole thing started, and I think the reason Coulson became what Coulson was really, was about Robert [Downey Jr.] and those scenes together and the repartee. He makes you that much better and brings out so much more than you might normally see in a scene. The way that he took those scenes and that character on, brought me to life, in a way, so that I didn't get to have that.