The Grease Prequel Just Took A Huge Step Forward

While the world is still going crazy for Broadway thanks to the Disney+ debut of Hamilton, there have always been Broadway shows that have captured the imagination, or at the very least, film adaptations of those shows that have done the same. It is near impossible to undersell the popularity of Grease in pop culture. The 1978 film has stood the test of time, which is why the movie saw an ill-fated sequel, a live-television film, a planned streaming series, and is now in line for a theatrical prequel.