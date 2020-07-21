6 Best Disney Park Theme Songs

Soarin’

Whether you’re at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World, Soarin' is a ride that can’t be missed. While it all seems quite simple in its structure, a simulation of flying above various environments by putting you in front of a massive screen, it’s the little details that ultimately elevate Soarin' Around the World, previously Soarin' Over California. And one of those details is a fantastic piece of music by the great Jerry Goldsmith. If you’ve ever been on Soarin', then simply hearing the opening bars of the music will send you right back. Images of the Great Wall of China and the pyramids will fill your mind. You’ll be able to smell the orange groves just like you could while you’re on the ride.