I Just Revisited An Old Disney Channel Movie After Years, And I Didn't Realize Just How Good It Was Until Now

If you’re like me, and you grew up in the 2000s watching Disney Channel, then you’re well aware of the terms DCOM. If you’re like some of my coworkers who didn't share this experience and have no idea what the hell that means, it’s a “Disney Channel Original Movie.” Essentially, a DCOM is a TV film made for the Disney Channel.

While most Disney films can soar to new heights or bomb intensely, DCOMs are always sort of in that grey area. As someone who grew up watching them pretty consistently, there were undoubtedly a few that stood out more than the others – like the High School Musical movies and others, which we’ll get into in a bit – but there was one I never realized was so dang good until years later – until now, really.

So, in honor of its fourteenth anniversary, I’m going to tell you why you should watch Lemonade Mouth.

(Image credit: Disney)

I’ve Always Loved DCOM’s – Or Disney Channel Original Movies

As I said at the beginning of this article, I’m a big fan of DCOMS, and I have been since I was a child.

Truthfully, DCOMs are some of the best ways to get a child into a specific genre of movie without scaring them too much or exposing them to too many adult themes. For example, one of the best Halloween films that I have watched for a long time was Twitches and Twitches Too, both DCOMs. We could also line up Halloweentown in there as well, and those movies – all of which allowed me to go on love the best fantasy movies or made me lean more towards the best horror movies as I got older.

Another great example would be the HSM films, as I mentioned earlier, but also the Camp Rock movies, or even Teen Beach Movie—heck, even Descendents. They not only have distinct genres that separate them from other films but also feature catchy musical moments that made me love modern musicals—and check out old musicals as well!

TV movies can really vary in quality, but to me, DCOMs tend to stay right in the middle – where it’s not going to win any awards any time soon, but it’s watchable, fun, and something that anyone can enjoy. However, there’s one film from fourteen years ago that I have come to realize is so freaking good and is better than the rest.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Disney)

But I Didn’t Realize Just How Good Lemonade Mouth Is Until Much Later

I know – with a name like Lemonade Mouth, you probably never would have guessed. But this film hits hard.

Whenever anyone thinks of any DCOM movie, they always think of the obvious – many of which I mentioned above. Or they think of older films from the early 2000s, like Luck of the Irish, Under Wraps or Zenon. But no one brings up Lemonade Mouth, at least not in the general conversation. And for years, I didn’t either.

I know I enjoyed the movie as a kid, but I recently rewatched it for fun and didn’t realize just how incredible it really is. Like, seriously. Out of most DCOMS, this one has some dark themes that kids can understand, amazing music, and so much more. Let’s get into it.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

The Cast Is All Super Talented

The cast of Lemonade Mouth is very talented. I mean, it is a DCOM movie, so of course, there are actors from other Disney mediums in this film, like Bridget Mendler from Good Luck Charlie or Hayley Kiyoko from her guest time in Wizards of Waverly Place.

But somehow, despite coming from different backgrounds, they all really work together and sell this group of misfits who come to form a band that takes the town – and later the world – by storm.

Now, years later, many of these actors are off doing incredible things. Mendler doesn’t act anymore, but she graduated from MIT and has created her own space company—that’s right, a space company. Naomi Scott has continued into movies and has appeared in plenty, including Jasmine in the live-action Disney remake of Aladdin and her latest hit, Smile 2. Hayley Kiyoko has also continued acting but has since stepped into her singing career.

This entire cast is incredible, and it took me years to finally figure that out.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

The Music Slaps So Hard

Yeah, the music in Lemonade Mouth is actually better than High School Musical, and I stand by that. I will not be asking questions at this time.

No, but I think on a personal level, the music of Lemonade Mouth relates to a lot more people. The story itself offers a lot of sensitive topics that many kids would probably relate to, which mixes in with the music as well, and that makes for great songs that both children and adults can connect to.

Even now, years later, “ Determinate ” is still drilled into my brain, both the singing part and the rap part. “ Somebody ” became an anthem of my youth, and now, I’m just realizing how closely I relate to that song. There’s so much that goes into it that I adore.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

The Concept Itself Is Also A Great One

Lemonade Mouth was a recipe for success from the start. The concept is inherited from one of the best 80s movies , The Breakfast Club—put a couple of misfits and strangers in a room together for several hours and see what happens.

But this time, they come out as a band, making music that they never would have imagined would lead to something as great as it is.

However, it goes beyond just strangers meeting and becoming bandmates and then friends. It dives deeper into the home lives of each of the band members, how they got to where they are now, and what the music that they play means to them. It dares to go to places that most DCOMs don’t normally do, and that’s something that I have to give them props for.

(Image credit: Disney Channel)

I Wish More DCOMs Nowadays Were Like This

DCOMs nowadays aren’t… necessarily great. Granted, I’m also not a child anymore, so maybe I just don’t get it, and I’ve aged out of that time where I can properly enjoy a DCOM.

But I don’t know. Lemonade Mouth—as well as plenty of older DCOMS—felt like something both kids and parents could enjoy, something that anyone of any age could find happiness in. I distinctly remember watching these films with my mom, and not just because she had to look after me that night—because she liked them too.

Modern-day DCOMs are trying to either imitate what came before them with edgy subjects or seem like cash grabs with no real meaning behind them. And as a former DCOM kid, that’s sad, and I wish it would return to the way it was.

Gosh, I feel so old saying that. “Back in my day…”

Either way, Lemonade Mouth is one of those films that really does stand the test of time. I didn’t realize it was so good until now. I’m fully going to recommend it to literally anyone I come across—and if you haven’t seen the film, it is available on Disney+.