9 Things About Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi I'm Still Questioning To This Day

How Was It Economically Viable To House A Rancor In Jabba's Palace?

Look, I'm not going to sit here and act like Jabba's the type of guy to give his Rancor the best of care, but there had to be some level of hygiene going on to keep that stink from emanating up from the floor during parties. I also get that Jabba has a lot of enemies, but surely even one body a day had to mean this thing wound up more hungry than not sometimes. Plus, killing someone just had to harsh the vibe and ultimately be bad for business, even amongst scum like that. I just don't see how Jabba was in the green keeping that thing beneath his party zone.