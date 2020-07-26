A Quiet Place, and 9 Other PG-13 Horror Movies That Are Legitimately Scary

And that’s because all the movies on this list are PG-13 and practically bloodless. What makes them scary then? Well, a number of things really, be it tone, atmosphere, storylines, you name it. But while I know a popular horror convention these days is jump scares, I’ve tried to steer away from movies that only rely on that tired trope. Don’t get me wrong. There will be some jump scares in these movies. But I think the ones in the following films that I've listed here have earned them. In other words, they don’t feel cheap like in some other movies. So, without further ado, let’s get creeped out together, people.