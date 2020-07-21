Frozen’s Josh Gad Explains Why One Iconic Song Wasn’t Originally In The Movie

It's a well-known story at this point that originally Frozen was a bit more traditional of a story and that Elsa ended up being a more standard sort of villain character. Over the course of the story's evolution, that changed into the version that we know today. It became the story of the relationship between two sisters. However, it seems that even only a few months before the film was supposed to be done, there was a feeling that the emotional bond between Anaa and Elsa didn't feel right, something was missing.