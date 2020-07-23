Amber Heard Admits She Punched Johnny Depp, Says It Was In Defense

The ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and the UK paper The Sun over a charge of libel has always had Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard at its center. Heard's claims of abuse at the hands of Depp led The Sun to refer to the actor as a "wife beater" in a story, which then led to Depp filing the suit. The actor has also claimed that he had to deal with abuse at the hands of the actress, and Amber Heard has now testified herself in the trial, and in doing so, she has admitted to hitting Johnny Depp on one occasion, though she claims she only did so in the defense of her sister.