Sounds Like Suicide Sqaud’s Ayer Cut Could Include More Batman

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has been on an roll for the past few years, but it had a rocky road when first arriving in theaters. Movies like Justice League and Suicide Squad failed to resonate with audiences, with both Zack Snyder and David Ayer respectively having their visions altered by studio interference. But the Snyder Cut is finally becoming a reality, leading fans to pivot their attention and campaign for Ayer's Suicide Squad to get the same treatment. And it turns out that the #AyerCut would probably include more Batman action.
DC fans have been calling for David Ayer's Suicide Squad to get the same Snyder Cut treatment on HBO Max, with the director revealing more tidbits of information that ended up on the cutting room floor. Ben Affleck's Batman popped up in a few brief scenes throughout the blockbuster, including a chase scene with Joker and Harley Quinn. And according to Affleck's stunt man Richard Cetrone, there was even more Batman action that didn't make it into the film. When asked about the Ayer Cut he said,
There were some things. I did a little more with the car, like trying to get into the car, trying to get through the roof. So I did a little more. There would probably be a little more of Batman in there.
Well, that's exciting. Because since Ben Affleck hung up the cape and cowl for good following Justice League's disappointing box office performance, any new footage featuring his Caped Crusader would be welcomed by the fans. And that includes the stunt work done by Richard Cetrone throughout his tenure in the DCEU.
Richard Cetron's comments to LadyFalcon are sure galvanize DC fans who are already actively campaigning for Suicide Squad's Ayer Cut. David Ayer himself has encouraged moviegoers making their voices heard, and even revealed that it would be relatively easy to complete his director's cut. Hopefully this would include more of Batman, who popped up in three brief sequences throughout the blockbuster.
The majority of Batfleck's appearances in Suicide Squad came from its opening sequence. As Viola Davis' Amanda Waller introduced the members of Task Force X, we're shown Batman taking in the likes of Harley Quinn and Deadshot. Finally, Bruce Wayne meets Waller in the mid-credits scene. Richard Cetrone was specifically referencing the Harley chase scene, but perhaps there's even more of the Dark Knight that ended up on the cutting room floor.
Only time will tell if the Ayer Cut ever becomes a reality. But when DC fans originally began campaigning for Justice League's Snyder Cut, that fabled alternate cut seemed like a pipe dream. Years of tweets and crowdfunding ultimately led to Zack Snyder being given millions to complete his original vision for the blockbuster. We'll just have to see if the #AyerCut follows suit.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2nd. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.