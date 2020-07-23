Taika Waititi Teases The Romance In Thor: Love And Thunder

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. The behemoth franchise will continue to expand through Disney+ shows and new movie releases, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The Jojo Rabbit filmmaker will return to the MCU following his acclaimed debut Thor: Ragnarok, which brought new life and color to the property. And now he's teasing just how much romance will be in the highly anticipated blockbuster.