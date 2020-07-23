Taika Waititi Teases The Romance In Thor: Love And Thunder

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. The behemoth franchise will continue to expand through Disney+ shows and new movie releases, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The Jojo Rabbit filmmaker will return to the MCU following his acclaimed debut Thor: Ragnarok, which brought new life and color to the property. And now he's teasing just how much romance will be in the highly anticipated blockbuster.
As one probably could have predicted Thor: Love and Thunder is definitely going to have some romantic plot lines. As if the title wasn't obvious enough, it was previously revealed that Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, and eventually transform into Mighty Thor. And Thor/Jane isn't the only romantic plot line that fans are anticipating for the fourth Thor movie. Taika Waititi recently spoke to delving into the romance genre for the first time, saying:
I think it’s going to be really good. We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and it’s also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I just want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that.
Well, this is intriguing. It looks like Taika Waititi himself is getting very hyped to ump back into the marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Love and Thunder. Namely because he'll be crafting a truly romantic story, which isn't necessarily a trope that he leans on as a filmmaker. Plus, he'll give to dive back into the world of Marvel comics, this time after winning an Oscar.
Taika Waititi's comments to BBC are definitely going to excite the countless Marvel fans out there. Thor: Love and Thunder marks the first time that a hero has been given a fourth solo flick, and there's no telling what the director/writer might throw at us when the movie hits theaters in 2022. But it's clear that love is at the core of the story, which is exciting because that's not exactly the angle most modern movies focus on.
First and foremost, Thor: Love and Thunder will see the hotly anticipated return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. She was noticeably missing throughout Phase Three, and has yet to get involved in the action of the franchise. But that'll change with Taika Waititi's upcoming sequel, which will find her given the powers of Mighty Thor. We'll just have to see if that also comes with the cancer plot line from the comics.
The romance in Thor: Love and Thunder will likely also be a motivation for Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. Thompson previously expressed her interest in the freshly named King of New Asgard finding her Queen. The Guardians of the Galaxy will also appear in the upcoming sequel, presumably featuring Star-Lord searching for his love Gamora. We'll just have to wait and see.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters on February 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.