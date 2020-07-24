Top Gun: Maverick And A Quiet Place: Part II Have Been Delayed Again

Leave a Comment
Man, today has just been peppered with delays. Earlier a collection of Disney movies were shifted on the calendar, including Mulan and Avatar 2, and Sony has also revealed that the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel is being pushed back a month to December 2021. Now word’s come in that A Quiet Place: Part II and Top Gun: Maverick are once again being delayed.
Back at the beginning of April, Paramount Pictures announced that A Quiet Place: Part II and Top Gun: Maverick had been rescheduled for September 4 and December 23, respectively. Like so many delays, these date shifts were due to the ongoing health crisis, but cut to now, and that’s still as much an issue as ever. As a result, the plan now is to release A Quiet Place: Part II on April 23, 2021, and Top Gun: Maverick on July 2, 2021.
That means that now A Quiet Place: Part II will now come out a year later than its original release date, having previously been scheduled for March 20 of the year and even held its world premiere on March 8. As for Top Gun: Maverick, once upon a time, it was supposed to come out on July 12, 2019, but before the coronavirus-related delays, it had been nestled nicely for a June 26, 2020 release. Oh well, at least it’s back to being a summer movie!
Of course, with new release dates comes new competition. A Quiet Place: Part II will go up against Monster Hunter, The Asset, Ron’s Gone Wrong and Last Night in Soho, while Top Gun: Maverick will clash with Minions: The Rise of Gru, another movie that was originally supposed to premiere this summer. Considering how this cinematic season turned out, one wouldn’t be faulted for looking fondly to the future and planning on what you’ll see on the big screen next spring and summer.
While Top Gun: Maverick is obviously much further separated from its predecessor than A Quiet Place: Part II is, both sequels are nonetheless highly anticipated from its respective fanbases. And while plenty of movies that were originally intended to play in theaters were switched to streaming or VOD releases, Paramount is clearly still keen on audiences watching the next Quiet Place and Top Gun installments on the big screen. So you’ll just have to be patient for a little longer.
Among the other scheduling changes Paramount announced tonight were Jackass 4 moving from July 2, 2021 to September 3, 2021, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 being dated for April 8, 2022. The sequel starring Sega’s super speedy protagonist was officially announced towards the end of May, while the Jackass franchise has been absent from a theatrical setting since 2013.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates concerning A Quiet Place: Part II, Top Gun: Maverick and Paramount’s other major upcoming releases. In the meantime, you can learn what other movies have been delayed recently with our comprehensive guide.
