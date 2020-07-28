Cameron Diaz: 6 Facts About The Movie Star You Might Not Know

We originally had Cameron Diaz cast as Sonya Blade. We were at New Line when The Mask was in post-production, and Cameron Diaz was not a household name. No one knew her. New Line said, 'Why don't you look at some of the dailies that are coming in from this film and see what you think of this young, unknown actress.' As soon as we saw the dailies from The Mask, there was no question that she was a star. We put her into training because she had not really done this kind of martial arts work before. She broke her wrist right before shooting to the point where she couldn't do the martial arts stunts we needed. We were very happy with Bridgette [Wilson]. It was great she was available.