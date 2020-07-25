Netflix’s Project Power Clip Makes Joseph Gordon-Levitt Bulletproof And It’s Awesome

After watching the trailer for Netflix’s superhero adventure Project Power, the concept of a pill giving you an unknown superpower looked pretty damned sweet. Now, with a new clip released from this streaming summer blockbuster, we know two new pieces of information, the first being that it looks like the specific power given to Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character Frank is bulletproof strength. However, the second fact, as you’ll see in the actual footage below, is that with great power comes an awesome beatdown if you’re on the wrong end of said powers. Take a look for yourself: