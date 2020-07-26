Zack Snyder Has Some Blunt Thoughts On The Idea Of Using Joss Whedon’s Justice League Footage In The Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder has always been clear about how he feels about Justice League: he’s not a fan. From his conflict with Warner Bros. to the final cut, he’s gone on record saying he would have liked for basically everything about it to be different. And if you thought he might soften his stance now that he’s in full swing preparing for the Snyder Cut, you’d be wrong. In fact, he recently had a blunt response when asked about using Joss Whedon’s Justice League footage.