Kevin Hart Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Making Fun Of Dwayne Johnson’s Action Movies

If the box office returns for films like Jumanji: The Next Level and Central Intelligence have proven anything, it’s that moviegoers can’t get enough of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. The two have forged a unique bond, and it’s definitely apparent whenever they appear on screen together. However, fans also enjoy the friendly off-screen rivalry the two seem to have, which usually unfolds on social media. Now, Kevin Hart is poking fun at The Rock’s body of work.
It’s no secret that Dwayne Johnson is particularly fond of action films, and he’s headlined quite a few over the past decade or so. Now, Kevin Hart has found his own action-centric vehicle in Die Hart. When asked if we may see him in more action-oriented roles in the future, he joked that he’s not interested in any “Dwayne Johnson-type” material:
Not Dwayne Johnson-type of stuff, because those things are stupid. My things are gonna be a lot better. I lined up like 13 projects already, all action. One of them is called This Building Ain't Mine. Another project is called I'm Not What You Think I Used To Be. It's about robots. There's another one called Spy I, Robot I. Smith Mr. And Mrs. Just working titles. Possible Mission. Don't Train My Dog, I Got This.
You have to love Kevin Hart’s commitment to the joke when speaking with EW, especially with all of those faux titles. All in all, it’s a nice way to have some fun with his frequent co-star. But of course, it’s just Hart’s way of showing love Johnson.
As mentioned, this is far from the first time Kevin Hart has playfully taken Dwayne Johnson to task. On Johnson’s birthday, Hart even sent him a birthday shout-out that was laced with insults. But as you can imagine, Johnson hasn’t let the jokes go without delivering a bit of payback from time to time.
While the two worked together on the set of Jumanji, Dwayne Johnson notably played a prank or two on Kevin Hart. And even though Johnson has found ways to stay active during self-quarantine, he’s used some of the time to throw shade at Hart.
The two may play up a rivalry from time to time, but they always seem to enjoy each other’s company when they’re on set or doing interviews. And it would seem that the two have come to know each other quite well and can even tell when the other has been affected by something.
With Jumanji 3 on the horizon, it’s a safe bet that we’ll see Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson together again soon, though they’ve likely got plenty of other projects mapped out as well. Let’s hope they’ll keep making these great jokes at each other’s expense along the way.
