Zack Snyder Used The Perfect Word To Explain Why His Justice League Isn't DCEU Canon

Stay with me here. And know that I know nothing about the director’s future plans, post-Justice League on HBO Max. However… IF the Snyder Cut is well received. And IF Snyder was compelled to keep going with the story that he’s exploring in his cut. Then it would be very easy for Warner Bros. to allow him to keep playing in THAT sandbox without it having any repercussions on the DCEU (whatever that is at the moment). It’s essentially similar to what Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are doing with their Batman story. They’re also telling an Elseworld-type saga (though Reeves hasn’t called it that). It means actions taken by Ezra Miller’s Flash or Jason Momoa’s Aquaman don’t have to affect the stories being told in their own franchises.