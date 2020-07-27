Sounds Like Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman Will Be Super Involved In The Rick Grimes Movie

I haven't really talked publicly about my involvement in those Rick Grimes movies that we're doing with AMC and Universal. But I am very involved in those. I'm talking to Andrew Lincoln quite frequently, working with David Alpert and Scott Gimple, working with Universal, AMC getting that in shape. It's very important to us that these movies are spectacular. I think that to have Andrew Lincoln reprising his role as Rick Grimes is a very special thing and if we were to do these movies in any way that was in any way lackluster I think would be a disservice to him, a disservice to the character of Rick Grimes and a disservice to the fans. So I've been very hands on with shaping that story and making sure that things are on the up and up. We're all working very hard to bring you the best possible movie. That and the pandemic are why there's been a bit of a delay in news about that. I've now probably already said too much and I'm involved in that movie a bit.