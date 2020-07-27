Charlize Theron Shares The Old Guard Set Photo As Tribute To The Stunt Team

View this post on Instagram

The dream team right here. These guys were the geniuses behind the action, stunts and fighting in #TheOldGuard. @jeffhabb - You directed me in some of the best, most insane action of my entire career, and I left every day of our 2nd unit shoots completely baffled at your talent. Brycen - you were by my side in the gym from day 1, and were incredibly patient with me as I tried things I never thought my body could do. Forever grateful to you for letting me do 76 takes of my somersault down the stairs! Danny - you built the character of Andy alongside me, and somehow made an immortal warrior who knows every martial arts style ever created feel REAL. Through all of it you all three became my family. I love you all so deeply and I want the world to know that The Old Guard doesn’t exist with you all!