Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch Visited A Comic Shop In Full Costume, And The Video Is Wild

We may be stuck playing the waiting game when it comes to new entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that universe is so broad that you know there's always going to be something from the previous films that's new to you. Today's little piece of MCU history comes from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, who has released an unedited video of Benedict Cumberbatch, in full Doctor Strange costume, visiting the true home of Dr. Stephen Strange. It's not the Sanctum Sanctorum, it's a comic book shop.
Yesterday, Scott Derrickson dropped a video on Twitter that shows Benedict Cumberbatch visiting a comic book shop that was across the street from where the production of the first movie was filming. Needless to say, he makes the day of the guys working in the shop, who are very excited to meet the actor, and even offer him a job if this whole "professional actor" thing doesn't work out. Check it out.
While bits of this interaction have been seen before, the video posted by Scott Derrickson is unedited and it's the first time, I believe, that we've seen the complete video, as the director says. Benedict Cumberbatch has some fun arriving "in character" and saying he wanted to get a break from just sitting on the shelf. The employees get pictures of him as well as pictures of him with Doctor Strange comic books.
It's actually quite fun to take a step back into the past and see the Marvel Cinematic Universe at an earlier stage. While the MCU was certainly already popular by the time Doctor Strange came along, you never know what's going to happen with an entirely new character. Doctor Strange is still one of the smaller successes, comparatively, in the franchise, but it was big enough to get a sequel.
Benedict Cumberbatch will be back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's one of the more interesting films in the upcoming Phase 4 because it's been made clear the film will tie directly into at least one of the forthcoming Disney+ series that are on the way. Specifically, the film will include Elizabeth Olsen and will follow on the events of the Wandavision series.
One person who, unfortunately, won't be back for the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel is director Scott Derrickson. While he was originally signed on to create the sequel, the director and Marvel apparently had some sort of falling out, and it was decided that a new director was needed. Sam Raimi will be taking on the role of director, marking his return to the genre after creating the original Spider-Man film trilogy in the early 2000s.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now set for a March 2022 release date following the complete MCU release date shift of 2020. Although, we'll still have to wait and see if Black Widow comes out in November to be sure that we won't see further delays.