Coming To America 2: 6 Moments That Need To Happen

When Akeem meets his son, Lavelle, he’ll likely try to bond with him, and he may try to treat him to a drink or two to do so. Taking the characters back to the bars would allow Coming 2 America to recreate one of the funniest sequences from the original and even revitalize it. Bar etiquette has changed somewhat over the past 30 years, and it would be cool to see the film highlight the differences through Lavelle’s experiences. Not only that, but watching Akeem, and possibly Semmi, try to adjust to the atmosphere (again) would be too much fun.