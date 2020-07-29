See What Chris Hemsworth Could Look Like As Hulk Hogan

Leave a Comment
It seems as though Chris Hemsworth just got out of his Thor wig to don a sleek, short look for Thor: Ragnarok. Then he transformed his Marvel character for Avengers: Endgame with a fat suit and long, drooping dreads. Coming up next for the actor is a turn to play the former wrestling champion and ‘80s icon in Todd Phillips’ Hulk Hogan biopic. The actor has yet to officially suit up for the role, but talented artist BossLogic has envisioned how Hemsworth might look. Check it:
Wow, I see it! Chris Hemsworth can definitely rock the handlebar mustache and bandana like Hulk Hogan convincingly. Plus he has proven himself to be a talented character actor over the years. He’s looking fit too, but as Hemsworth recently mentioned, he’s going to have to hit the gym even more than usual. So he’ll probably look like this picture plus even more muscles and abs. As the Thor actor said:
This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude.
Todd Phillips, the director of Joker, one of last year’s Best Picture contenders, is helming the Hulk Hogan biopic, which is being penned by The Fighter writer Scott Silver and Stronger’s John Pollono. The movie announced back in February 2019 will also benefit from Hulk Hogan himself serving as a consultant.
BossLogic’s imagining of Chris Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan is awesome because it allows us to visualize the actor as the six-time WWF champion and six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. A fun nod comes in the second picture too where Hemworth’s Avengers co-star Chris Evans has been dressed up to play “Macho Man'' Randy Savage. If you take a closer look, the artist actually fashioned Evans’ Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor character Lucas Lee as the other wrestler.
How amazing would it be to see those two fight in the ring together for the upcoming biopic? So far, Chris Hemsworth is the only talent who has been cast in the movie and there are few details known about how the film will present Hulk Hogan’s life in the spotlight. By this vision of the movie, it looks like a hilarious comedy.
Aside from Todd Phillips’ turn to drama for Joker, he is famous for his work on The Hangover films, along with Old School and Road Trip. So the filmmaker could very well go as loud and colorful as these posters. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news on what movies are on the way.