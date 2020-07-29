Has Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Been Pushed Back Again?

Still, this adds another obstacle in the journey to making Black Adam, and don’t forget that Dwayne Johnson was once being set up to play the eponymous character in an earlier version of the Shazam! movie (years before the DCEU came to be). In other words, this has been a long time coming, but since Black Adam is one of the higher priority DC movies in development, it’s more a matter of when it finally sees the light of day rather than if.