Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo Clarifies Eliza’s Gasp In The Disney+ Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton was a pop culture sensation before it arrived on Disney+, but now the even more people can be in the room where it happens. One of the most discussed aspect of the filmed stage performance is its final moments, and Eliza Hamilton's gasp upon seeing the audience. And now Phillipa Soo herself has further clarified what went into that specific moment of her performance.