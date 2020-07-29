Batman Stunt Man Explains Why Using Guns In Batman V Superman Was ‘A Lot Of Fun’

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

One of the most memorable moments in 2016’s Batman v Superman was the Knightmare scene. The dream sequence had Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne imagining Henry Cavill’s Superman as an authoritarian leader he is held captive by. Within Batman’s imagination he also broke a couple rules for his character – using guns and slaughtering his aggressors with them.