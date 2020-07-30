One Birds Of Prey Star Is Already Hoping To Return For A Sequel

If the numbers were better for Birds of Prey, we may already have heard about a sequel. But it's not outside of the realm of possibility either for the Birds of Prey to return. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is still a major player in the DC Universe since she is set to show up in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad next summer. Even if another Birds of Prey movie is out the window, Jurnee Smolett’s Black Canary could find a place in another DC movie.