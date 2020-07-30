See What Previous Spider-Man Actors Would Look Like In Marvel’s Far From Home

Marvel comics is the home for countless iconic heroes, but there are a few that stand out among the rest as fan favorites. Chief among them is Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who has been adapted into countless forms of media throughout the years. Tom Holland is currently playing the wall crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he was preceded by two different actors who starred in their own franchise: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. And now we can see what they might have looked like in Spider-Man: Far From Home.