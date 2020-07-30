See What Previous Spider-Man Actors Would Look Like In Marvel’s Far From Home

Leave a Comment
Marvel comics is the home for countless iconic heroes, but there are a few that stand out among the rest as fan favorites. Chief among them is Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who has been adapted into countless forms of media throughout the years. Tom Holland is currently playing the wall crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he was preceded by two different actors who starred in their own franchise: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. And now we can see what they might have looked like in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Prior to Tom Holland's Marvel debut in Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker appeared on the big screen in the Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man franchises. Both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield brought something unique to the role, and also rocked a distinctly different variation on Spider-Man's suit. Check out how they'd look like in the Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home thanks to some clever editing.
Yeah, this is awesome. In the above image we can see both previous live-action versions of Spider-Man rocking Tom Holland's signature pose as the character. And with each of the web slingers added to this promotional image for Spider-Man: Far From Home, you can really spot the differences in each superhero suit.
The above image comes to us from the social media of digital artist Art of Time Travel. The image was originally a poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which teased Peter Parker's European setting for his second solo flick. The images showed off the new updated suit that Peter Parker made in the movie's third act, which stands out with its black coloring in juxtaposition with the other Spider-Men.
Tobey Macguire's Spider-Man is smack dab in the middle of the image, surrounded on either side by the actors who followed in his spider steps. He was the OG live-action Peter Parker, starring in Sam Raimi's trilogy of blockbusters. His appearance is classic, with a bright red and blue costume that Peter is shown creating in the first movie.
Above him is Andrew Garfield, who played Peter Parker in both Amazing Spider-Man movies. The franchise was arguably the least successful live-action adaptation, and plans for a Sinister Six movie were scrapped following the sequel's poor reception. His costume is a bit darker when compared to Tobey Macguire's, and features might larger and more expressive eyes.
Then there's the Spider-Man of now, Tom Holland at the bottom of the image. Spider-Man has worn a variety of suits throughout his time in the MCU, including a hand made one, the Iron Spider, and the Night Monkey stealth suit. Peter eventually crafted his new suit on Tony's jet, with black coloring and a slew of new features.
Of course, there's also another notable Spider-Man currently dominating in theaters. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brought Miles Morales and a slew of alternate Spider-Men to the big screen, with the animated blockbuster earned an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. As such, seeing three different Peter Parkers together in the one image is especially timely. We'll just have to see if/when the MCU embraces the multiverse.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Spider-Man as details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.